National

New Delhi: Delhi Minorities Commission has appointed a five-members fact-finding committee to probe the attack on a Sikh driver and his minor son by some policemen in Mukherjee Nagar on 16 June, 2019.

The fact-finding committee comprises of Mr Tabish Sarosh Adv., DMC legal panel member, as chairperson, Adv. Ms. Madhvi Sharma Adv., DMC legal panel member, Mr. Harminder Singh Ahluwalia, member of the DMC Sikh Advisory Committee, Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhooi, journalist, and Mr. Jasvinder Singh, journalist. The fact-finding committee has been asked to do the following:

To investigate the present matter and find out the real cause of the incident. To procure records the statements of the victims and the witnesses. To collect the material of electronic evidences from the witnesses. To evaluate the loss of the victim and his family. To make recommendation for medical assistance and counseling. To make recommendation for compensation for the victim. To make recommendation for communal harmony. To assess the actual loss due to the violence.

The committee has been given 30 days time to complete the probe. Once the report is submitted to the Commission, it will be made public and the Commission will take further steps as required.