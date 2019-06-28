Education and Careers

New Delhi: An Urdu-medium school was approved and built after a decade-long struggle in Shri Ram Colony, Ward No.64E, Shahdara North Zone of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The building is now ready sporting a board saying “EDMC Primary School Urdu”. But somehow EDMC now wants to change the medium of instruction of this school to English while a vast majority of the people in the area want and have struggled for an Urdu-medium school. One thousand people of the area have approached DMC for help.

Taking a very serious view of this high-handed approach, Delhi Minorities Commission has issued an order terming this approach as “illegal and whimsical” and that “it was taken without consulting the people of the area.” DMC has ordered the Department of Education EDMC not to change the medium of instruction of the said school and to start it in the forthcoming school year as an Urdu-medium school only.



