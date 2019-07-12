Analysis

We are moving fast to a point where the last stages of genocide will be unleashed against the Indian Muslims. We are almost there. Preparations have been made under Modi 1.0 and now under Modi 2.0. We are moving fast to the last stages. Here is a scientific study about stages of genocide by Dr. Gregory H. Stanton, research Professor in Genocide Studies and Prevention, School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution, George Mason University, Arlington,Virginia, USA.

Read carefully to see and assess how close are Muslims of India to the last stage. This strategy has already been used successfully in Burma and Serbia and also experimented in Gujarat 2002.

CLASSIFICATION SYMBOLIZATION DISCRIMINATION DEHUMANIZATION ORGANIZATION POLARIZATION PREPARATION PERSECUTION EXTERMINATION DENIAL

For details of each stage visit http://genocidewatch.net/genocide-2/8-stages-of-genocide/