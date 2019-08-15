Islamic Perspectives

New Delhi: On the passage of 1400 years on the martyrdom of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the fourth caliph of Islam and the first Imam according to the Shia Muslims, a grand 3-day conference is being held in Delhi’s India Islamic Cultural Centre from this Saturday (17 August 2019). The conference is being held by the Safinatul Hedaya Trust and the Institute of Islamic & Arab Studies in cooperation with the Delhi Minorities Commission. The convenor of the conference is Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman of DMC. Facebook event page is here.

Professors, scholars and intellectuals from across the country are taking part in this conference. Some foreign scholars too are participating including Ayatullah Mohsen Araki, head of the Qom-based Taqrib Organisation which endevours to bring Shia and Sunnis closer.



The conference will be inaugurated next Saturday at 10 am by Ayatullah Araki and Najib Jung, former Lt. Governor of Delhi. Special guests include Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, Khwajaa Syed Mohammad Nizami, Syed Shahid Mahdi, Professor Ali Naqvi and Sirajuddin Qureshi.



After the inaugural session, academic sessions will be held over two days in which summaries of papers written for the conference will be presented. On Moday, a public conference will be held in which leaders and scholars will speak on Hazrat Ali while poets will pay homage to him.



