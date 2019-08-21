Press Statements

New Delhi: According to press reports, an OYO-affiliated hotel in the national capital’s Jasola Vihar area denied room to a Kashmiri youth over his identity. Taking sou motu notice, Delhi Minorities Commission has issued a notice to OYO company saying that “This is a serious offence of discrimination against a lawful customer.”

DMC has ordered OYO to reply by 4 September why this discrimination was allowed to happen; what action has been taken against the offender and what compensation has been/is proposed to be paid to the victim of discrimination at the hands of a hotel affiliated to OYO. DMC notice has warned the company that in case of unsatisfactory reply, the Commission may take further legal action against OYO including imposition of an appropriate fine.