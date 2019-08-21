Press Statements

New Delhi: People of adjacent areas used to bury their dead in Uttam Nagar JJ Colony qabristan which was allotted by the flood department when people from Old Delhi were resettled in the area in 1967. Now a self-appointed “Muslim Muntazima Committee Jama Masjid Uttam Nagar” is denying people of adjacent areas from burying their dead in the said qabristan which is for the whole Muslim community and no self-appointed committee can take away this right.

Upon receiving a complaint, Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan has written to the Secretary of Delhi Jal Board, which oversees the flood department, to enquire the issue, explain the conditions for the allotment of the said qabristan and does the said committee have the right to deny burial in the said qabristan of Muslim dead from adjacent areas.

DMC has observed in its letter that burial of Muslim dead in a government-alloted qabristan cannot be denied to people from adjacent areas. DMC has directed Secretary Jal Board to file his reply by 3 September.