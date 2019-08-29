Press Statements
Unanimous stand of Indian Muslim Organisations on Kashmir
The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Aug 29, 2019
In the aftermath of the revocation of Article 370 that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind convened a consultative meeting of all leading Muslim organizations and leaders to discuss the developing grim situation in the state. The meeting held on Tuesday at JUH headquarters which has unanimously passed a detailed resolution after deliberations.
The resolution reads:
“It is the paramount duty of every citizen to preserve and protect the stability and integrity of the country and no compromise can be made on this issue. Equality, justice to all and human rights enshrined in the Constitution also meant to preserve the integrity and stability of the country. We cannot establish peace and tranquility by not following the Constitution and also cannot buy the loyalty of people by using force.
Article 370 was incorporated in the Constitution through due process of the law and it can only be revoked by the due Constitutional procedure. The manner in which this Article was revoked attracted some constitutional objections and propriety. As of now the matter is in the Supreme Court and we should put faith in the apex court and wait for its decision before taking any action. Until, it is not proved that the removal of Article 370 (the special status) is not in accordance with the Constitutional provisions, we should focus on protecting the basic human rights of the people of Kashmir, establishing peace, and restoring the normalcy in the state. Lifting of curfew, communication lockdown, access to emergency services including healthcare, and opening of the educational institutions must be done immediately. For this, the government must act immediately.
In the prevailing circumstances, we also appeal to the youths that they do not to indulge in spreading false and fake news on social media purveyed by irresponsible media and inimical forces. Such attitude and approach is neither in the interest of any individual youth nor in the interest of his family or the community.”
The meeting which issued this statement was attended andendorsed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Qari Mohammad Usman Mansoorpuri, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mehadi Salafi, Ameer Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hdeeth Hind; Maulana Mahmood Madani General Secretary Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman Delhi Minorities Commission; Kamal Faruqi, Member All India Muslim personal Law Board; Mujtaba Farooq, Secretary General All India Muslim Majlise Mushawarat, Maulana Tanveer Hashmi, President Jamaate Ahle Sunnat Karnataka; M J Khan, President India Council of Food and Agriculture ; Maulana Shabbir Ahmad Nadavi, Bangalore, Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood, Chairman Zakat Foundation of India, Niyaz Ahmad Faooqi, Advocate Shakil Ahmad Syed, Maulana Abdul Hameed Nomani, Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, Maulana Moizuddin Ahmad. (Issued by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind)
We hope you liked this report/article. The Milli Gazette is a free and independent readers-supported media organisation. To support it, please contribute generously. Click here or email us at sales@milligazette.comblog comments powered by Disqus