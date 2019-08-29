In the aftermath of the revocation of Article 370 that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind convened a consultative meeting of all leading Muslim organizations and leaders to discuss the developing grim situation in the state. The meeting held on Tuesday at JUH headquarters which has unanimously passed a detailed resolution after deliberations.

The resolution reads:

“It is the paramount duty of every citizen to preserve and protect the stability and integrity of the country and no compromise can be made on this issue. Equality, justice to all and human rights enshrined in the Constitution also meant to preserve the integrity and stability of the country. We cannot establish peace and tranquility by not following the Constitution and also cannot buy the loyalty of people by using force.

Article 370 was incorporated in the Constitution through due process of the law and it can only be revoked by the due Constitutional procedure. The manner in which this Article was revoked attracted some constitutional objections and propriety. As of now the matter is in the Supreme Court and we should put faith in the apex court and wait for its decision before taking any action. Until, it is not proved that the removal of Article 370 (the special status) is not in accordance with the Constitutional provisions, we should focus on protecting the basic human rights of the people of Kashmir, establishing peace, and restoring the normalcy in the state. Lifting of curfew, communication lockdown, access to emergency services including healthcare, and opening of the educational institutions must be done immediately. For this, the government must act immediately.