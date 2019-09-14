Human Rights

Bangladesh learning from India: Internet Blackout on Rohingya Refugees

Shutdown Hinders Emergency Response, Risk Lives says Human Rights Watch

We hope you liked this report/article. The Milli Gazette is a free and independent readers-supported media organisation. To support it, please contribute generously. Click here or email us at sales@milligazette.com

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus