Press Statements

New Delhi: Delhi Minorities Commission, on the basis of press reports and a complaint from a group of Delhi citizens, has issued a notice to Shri Waseem Rizvi who has purportedly produced a derogatory film on Lady Aisha, wife of the Prophet of Islam. He has released an offensive trailer of the said film and has spoken publicly about his controversial project which has enraged many Muslims in the country.

Shri Rizvi has been ordered by the Commission to file a reply by 2 October explaining: (1) the rationale of the project, (2) in what stage it is and (3) has the certification of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) been obtained or applied for.

Shri Rizvi has also been ordered to attach a CD of the trailer or whatever is available as of now of this project, a copy of the CBFC certification or a copy of the application for the same as well as a copy of the script of the said film with the name(s) of its writer, researcher(s) and director, etc.

The DMC notice to Shri Rizvi also contains an interim order saying “Since this is a very sensitive matter which may inflame passions of millions of Muslims, may lead to violence on a large-scale and will also defame our country, you are hereby ordered not to proceed in this project in any way while this case is sub-judice at this Commission which has quasi-judicial powers.”

The Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman, Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan, has also written to the Central Board of Film Certification saying that “This is a gross insult and sacrilege of highest order which will inflame millions of Muslims not only in India but also in many countries across the world as the wife of the Holy Prophet of Islam must not be shown in a film or even in caricature. This will, without doubt, lead to violence on our streets. You are requested to deny certification to this sacrilegious film.” Dr Khan further said in his letter to CBFC that DMC will ban the said film in the National Capital Territory of Delhi when and if it is released here.