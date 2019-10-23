Press Statements

New Delhi (23 October 2019): After students protest in Jamia Millia Islamia against the participation of an Israeli person in a seminar, Delhi Minorities Commission issued a notice to the Registrar, Jamia Millia on 15 October. It was returnable on 28 October.

But ever since the situation has escalated on the Jamia campus with protesting students alleging that goons were employed by JMI authorities to break their protest. After the new turn of events, DMC has issued a further notice to the Registrar of Jamia reducing the time given for reply to 25 October.

In its earlier notice to Jamia, DMC had told it: “Apparently JMI authorities are unaware about the international BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement in which many universities in the East and West are boycotting Israel which is occupying Palestinian lands and is subjecting Palestinians in the occupied territories to worst inhuman treatment.