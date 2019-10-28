Opinions

How can I decorate my courtyard with Rangoli?

Original_flame
The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Oct 28, 2019

When unlit lamps of hope

line those eyes

how do I decorate this window 

with lamps shining bright?

When footprints get erased

from your courtyard

how can I decorate mine

with colourful designs of Rangoli?

When harvested apples rot

in your backyard

how do I enjoy these festive treats

those mathiya, sev , suvali? 

In your house I hear a wail

the sounds of cracking 

stones, glass, and skulls

How can I celebrate Diwali? 

How do I drown myself

in the sounds of fireworks?

Someone robbed you 

of your speech

Resounding helplessness 

of words I hear.

Would you  forgive me then

if I were to not wish you 

a happy Diwali this year? 

 

Pratishtha Pandya

Translated from Gujarati

We hope you liked this report/article. The Milli Gazette is a free and independent readers-supported media organisation. To support it, please contribute generously. Click here or email us at sales@milligazette.com

blog comments powered by Disqus