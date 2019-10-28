When unlit lamps of hope

line those eyes

how do I decorate this window

with lamps shining bright?

When footprints get erased

from your courtyard

how can I decorate mine

with colourful designs of Rangoli?

When harvested apples rot

in your backyard

how do I enjoy these festive treats

those mathiya, sev , suvali?

In your house I hear a wail

the sounds of cracking

stones, glass, and skulls

How can I celebrate Diwali?

How do I drown myself

in the sounds of fireworks?

Someone robbed you

of your speech

Resounding helplessness

of words I hear.

Would you forgive me then

if I were to not wish you

a happy Diwali this year?

— Pratishtha Pandya

Translated from Gujarati