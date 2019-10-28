Opinions
How can I decorate my courtyard with Rangoli?
Published Online: Oct 28, 2019
When unlit lamps of hope
line those eyes
how do I decorate this window
with lamps shining bright?
When footprints get erased
from your courtyard
how can I decorate mine
with colourful designs of Rangoli?
When harvested apples rot
in your backyard
how do I enjoy these festive treats
those mathiya, sev , suvali?
In your house I hear a wail
the sounds of cracking
stones, glass, and skulls
How can I celebrate Diwali?
How do I drown myself
in the sounds of fireworks?
Someone robbed you
of your speech
Resounding helplessness
of words I hear.
Would you forgive me then
if I were to not wish you
a happy Diwali this year?
— Pratishtha Pandya
Translated from Gujarati
