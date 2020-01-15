Education and Careers

“Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me.” – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

One such determined and passionate educator is Anand Kumar. Anand Kumar is an Indian mathematician, educator and a famous columnist and motivational speaker. He is best known for his Super 30 program which aims at coaching and empowering the economically underprivileged students from Indian society and trains them for IIT JEE. The initiative has been highly successful and has been acclaimed internationally.

The Super 30 program is an extremely ambitious Indian educational program, founded by Anand Kumar in 2002, under the banner of Ramanujan School of Mathematics. The program selects 30 talented candidates each year from economically underprivileged sections of Indian society and trains them for IIT JEE.

Inspired by Kumar’s Super 30 program, a Bhubaneswar based organisation has started an initiative, The Zindagi Program, that aims to help students from backward and poor financial conditions to crack the very competitive NEET exam in order to seek admission to various medical colleges and institutions. Anand Kumar has praised the initiative, and he applauded and encouraged their efforts.

Odisha Zindagi Program for NEET Aspirants

The Zindagi Program is a highly innovative and ambitious educational program similar to the Super 30 initiative by Anand Kumar. The program enables the underprivileged and economically weaker but meritorious students to seek the coaching for cracking NEET exam in order to qualify for admission in medical colleges across the country.

Man Behind the Success of Zindagi Program

Zindagi Foundation has made this noble effort in Bhubaneswar with the help of Ajay Bahadur Singh, who dreamt of becoming a doctor. Still, unfortunately, his financial and economic conditions did not allow him to pursue his medical career and he was forced to sell tea to sustain his family and to fulfil the expenses of his father’s treatment who suffered from a kidney ailment.

After the death of his father, he moved to Patna and started giving tuitions to the students to meet the expenses and to pursue his love for education. With the success of private tuitions, he got a chance to open a school upto 12th standard in Odisha and with that earnings he launched the Zindagi Program. He is now working to help poor students to pursue their dream and success.

Ajay described that he was inspired and motivated to start the program after he saw a girl selling flowers at the famous Lord Jagannath temple to meet the expenses of her studies. He draws inspiration from Anand Kumar and his Super 30 program. When Anand Kumar paid a visit to Odisha, he acclaimed and applauded his efforts, interacted with the students and encouraged the initiative.

All About “The Zindagi Program”

The Zindagi Program was launched in 2016 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The program aims at bringing a change in the lives of economically weaker students who are not able to pursue their dreams due to lack of resources. It is a one year program which starts in July after the entrance test and all other formalities.

The economic condition is a necessary criterion for the admission as the program aims to help those who are suffering from the economic crisis and wants to pursue their love for education. Under this program, students are selected through a statewide screening test and are then provided with free coaching to crack the prestigious NEET exam along with free food and lodging.

● The boys and girls are allotted separate hostels. They are provided healthy and nutritious food free of cost.

● Fourteen students of this program cracked NEET 2018. Twelve of these students have sought admission in government medical colleges of Odisha.

● At present, it has 19 students who hail from economically weaker sections of society.

Laurels and Achievement of the Program

● The Zindagi program has given wings to the wards of vegetable sellers, daily labourers, fishermen and marginal farmers. Those children who could not afford to study now have got a chance to pursue their dreams and fly higher.

● The founder, Ajay Bahadur Singh, along with his meritorious students were hosted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in July to appreciate their achievements.

● The initiative has drawn accolades from Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan among others. The Bollywood actor had won praise for portraying Anand Kumar in his Biopic and recently released movie-Super 30. The actor applauded the initiative and took to Twitter to praise the efforts of Mr. Ajay Singh.

Expansion Plans of the Program

There is no fixed strength of the classroom at the Zindagi Program. As per the founder, Ajay Bahadur Singh, there are no plans to expand the program as of now. It depends on the earnings of Mr. Singh whether the numbers of students would increase in future. But he wishes to launch such an initiative in Bihar and Jharkhand, where many meritorious students suffer due to their poor economic conditions. [Impact feature]