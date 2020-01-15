Press Statements

Aligarh, January 14: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor today announced that the University will give application to lodge an FIR against the police personnel for their action of entering the University Hostel namely, Morrison Court of Aftab Hall.

The Vice Chancellor has also clarified that the University administration gave the permission to the police only to bring the situation to normalcy and restore public order and to clear the main road and that they were not supposed to enter any residential hostel.

He further said that the evidences brought to the knowledge of the University administration suggest that the police personnel might have crossed the mandate by entering the Morrison Court Hostel premises. (PRO/AMU)