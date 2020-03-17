Education and Careers

Are you preparing for the JEE Main 2020 April session? If yes, then you should prepare a robust technique for an effective outcome. The simple strategy to prepare for the JEE Main 2020 examination involves a thorough practice, hours a candidate devote when pursuing, complete study material, proper mock tests, and last year's JEE Main questions papers.

JEE Main 2020 is the one leading entrance test in the nation and every year around 10 to 12 lakh students are registering for the examination. Of which 9.2 lakhs students have applied for the examination and around 8 lakh students appeared for the test. JEE Main Admit Card for April session will be available from March 20, 2020 onwards. Download it on time, before getting any barrier between your preparations.

Students with the best of two marks will be considered for the final B.Arch and B.Tech admissions in the JEE Main examination. The JEE Mains 2020 April examination is the last chance for the students to perform or enhance the scores. Students need to follow the below-mentioned points for achieving a better score in the JEE Mains 2020 April Session.

Here, we will help you understand numerous aspects of JEE Main 2020 exam preparation strategy for BTech and covering the below-mentioned topics:

The right time to study for JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020 exam pattern and syllabus

Sections wise JEE Main 2020 preparation tips

Best books for JEE Main 2020 preparation

Importance of JEE Main 2020 mock test

JEE Main 2020 prep-tips, plan & techniques

The right time to study for JEE Main 2020

As indicated by the experts, students appearing for the JEE Main exam should begin preparation for their test as soon as possible. This should go alongside their board examinations. As planning alongside the boards will assist the students to understand the subjects and ideas in a superior manner. Also, it generally relies upon the person's capacity, commitment and how strong is their plan for preparation.

Getting through JEE Main 2020 exam pattern

The test pattern for the JEE Main 2020 is objective type and there will be negative checking in the event of wrong answers. Thus, students should be 100 percent sure while choosing the choices or marking answers. All the applicants, accordingly, are encouraged to maintain a strategic distance from guesswork. See the table below to understand the JEE Main 2020 test pattern:

Particulars Paper 1 Paper 2 Mode of Examination Online Online (Mathematics and Aptitude) Offline (Drawing test) Number of sections Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics Drawing, Mathematics, and Aptitude Exam Duration 3 hours (180 minutes); 60 minutes per section 3 hours (180 minutes); 60 minutes per section Number of questions 70 questions 77 questions Type of questions MCQs Mathematics and Aptitude: MCQ Drawing: Questions to test drawing and sketching skills Total Marks 300 marks 400 marks Language of paper English, Hindi, and Gujarati English, Hindi, and Gujarati JEE Main Marking scheme +4 marks for the right answer; -1 mark for the wrong answer +4 marks for the right answer; -1 mark for a wrong answer

Essential things to know from the Past

Do not repeat the same mistake which they’ve attempted in the JEE Main January session.

Finish your syllabus properly in case not done earlier

Practice all the questions from past year JEE Main Papers

Ensure to keep a crosscheck on your accuracy and speed

Do a thorough Test Analysis of JEE 2020 Paper

Take assistance from your teachers to clarify your doubts

Prepare a revision strategy and divide the topics as Easy, Medium and Difficult

Use of diagrams and graphs in your answers will be useful and expedite your responses

Build a positive attitude in your preparation.

Understand Your Syllabus

One of the principal things that you have to achieve is to be acquainted with the JEE MAIN 2020 Syllabus. By knowing the syllabus, you will have the option to set up a complete test practice for the up and coming examination. Isolation of the syllabus will likewise assist you with understanding which points are simple and can be studied later and which ones needed more consideration.

Follow a Complete Study Time Table

When you know the syllabus, the following significant thing is to set up a legitimate study plan. The time table ought to be set up so that all the subjects are secured. This, yet the study timetable ought to be made to not feel dreary while studying. There ought to be sufficient time for breaks.

Refer to the Best Books and Refreshers

It is significant for you to allude to the right study material when preparing for JEE Main 2020 April test. NCERT books are the best anyway there are a few different books also that are suggested for reference. You can take notes from every one of these reference books to have clear ideas.

Solve Previous Year Papers

During the preparation, one of the strategies which are normally trailed by the competitors is to illuminate the same number of sample papers. Since the exam will be led on the PC based mode, the competitors will get a thought regarding how the assessment will resemble through. Students likewise use sample papers or past year question papers to apply the entirety of their studied ideas. Ensure Small Breaks During Preparation.

Stay Healthy and Motivated

The most significant thing during your preparation is to remain sound and motivated. Ensure you eat and sleep well while preparing your JEE Main 2020 April test. A complete sleep and great eating propensities will guarantee that you remain to revive. Inspiration factor is additionally something else that will choose whether you will do well in your test or not.

[Impact Feature]