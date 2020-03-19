Books

10th edition of 'Plants of the Quran' released

Lucknow (16th March 2020): "PLANTS OF THE QURAN authored by Dr. Iqtedar Farooqi, is a monumental work (KARNAMA) in the realm of scientific research" said Maulana Rabe Hasani, President, All India Personal Law Board yesterday while releasing its 10th edition, at the Guest House of Nadva College yesterday. Amongst many scholars of Nadva College, its Principal Maulana Saeed ur Rahman Azmi was also present on the occasion.

We hope you liked this report/article. The Milli Gazette is a free and independent readers-supported media organisation. To support it, please contribute generously. Click here or email us at sales@milligazette.com

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus