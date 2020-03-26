Press Statements

New Delhi, 26 March 2020: Reacting to information that Muslims in some minority-concentration areas like Old Delhi, Zakir Nagar, Seelampur, Jafarabad, and Old Hyderabad, are lax about the restrictions imposed by the government to control and contain the Corona epidemic, Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission and a noted Islamic scholar, appealed to the Muslims to strictly obey the curfew restrictions, adhere to physical distancing norms and approach hospitals if symptoms of the Corona virus infection are seen in any person who must be tested and quarantined if found positive or even suspect. Mingling of such persons with others poses great risk to others.

Police patrolling in Batla House during Covid19-Curfew

Dr Khan said imams and mosque committees must strictly adhere to the current restrictions and restrict congregational prayers to a maximum of four persons including the imam and muezzin while others must pray at home. Preservation of human life is a primary duty of all. People must not pay attention to fake videos offering doubtful advice and cures.

Dr Khan said authorities, especially police, must deal firmly with violators of curfew for non-essential work. Dr Khan has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to strictly enforce curfew in minority-concentrated areas of Delhi while allowing people to procure essential supplies or to go to chemists and hospitals. Action, in particular, must be taken against imams and mosque committees members who are adamant to flout the current restrictions.