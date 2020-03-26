Press Statements

New Delhi, 26 March 2020: Reacting to the criminal attack on a Kabul gurudwara by ISIS criminals, Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission, severely condemned it and called for severest punishment to the criminals who executed, planned and supported this crime. He called upon the Afghan authorities to arrest these criminals and execute them at the earliest. Dr Khan, a well-known Islamic scholar who has studied at Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, was President of the apex All India Muslim Majlis-e Mushawarat for three terms. He said ISIS is a fanatic organisation which relies on the ideas of Khawarij outlaws who reared their heads in early Islam and were rejected by Muslims all these past fifteen centuries.

Dr Khan said ISIS is deadlier than Corona virus and should be mercilessly exterminated form the face of the earth. Anyone, Muslim or otherwise, supporting ISIS is an enemy of Islam, Muslims and humanity.

Dr Khan offered sincere condolences and begged forgiveness of Sikh brothers and sisters and said that Muslims all over the world feel their grief and pray to the Almighty for the souls of the martyred Sikh brothers who lost their precious lives during this criminal attack in Kabul.

Dr Khan was the first Indian Muslim leader to condemn ISIS when it first raised its head. He did this in his personal capacity as well as on behalf of the All India Muslim Majlis-e Mushawarat, which he headed at the time.