JNU's former professor of Arabic Faizanullah Farooqi passes away

New Delhi (22 July 2020): JNU's former professor of Arabic, Janab Faizanullah Farooqi passed away today. He was not well and tested positive for Corona a week ago and was under treatment at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Sarai Jullena. He breathed his last at 2 am early this morning.

Tadfeen (burial) will insha Allah be at 3 pm at Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam (Behind Old ITO Delhi Police Headquarters) .

Faizanullah Saheb taught at Centre for Asian and African Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University till his retirement in 2017. He was a great scholar and critic of Arabic and Islamic Studies and a poet of Arabic, Persian and Urdu.

In his house in Abul Fazal Enclave in south Delhi, he used to run a maktab teaching children to read and memorise the Quran.

Reacting to his demise, Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan tweeted, "I am sad to know about the untimely demise of my old friend Prof. Faizanullah Farooqi. He was a distinguished scholar of Arabic who enriched teaching of Arabic in India and enhanced Indo-Arab relations. He had translated most parts of my Arabic book on methodology of research which is available in Urdu as "Usool-e Tahqiq". He leaves behind a rich legacy and many sad hearts. May his soul rest in peace."

He was awarded the President of India Certificate of Honor for his services to Arabic language in 2019. He is survived by his wife Farzana Khatoon, daughter Amna and two sons Irfanullah and Abu Talha.