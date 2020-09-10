Assam-based Advocate Aman Wadud known for fighting citizenship cases during NRC process, bags Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship

Aman Wadud, a human right's activist and lawyer, practising at Gauhati High Court, has been selected for Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowship 2021-2022. He will pursue LLM in the United States next year at an Ivy League Law School.

According to news reports he has in the past six years fought more than 300 citizenship cases for people who have been either marked doubftul voters or declared stateless in Assam.

Aman has extensively worked during Assam's NRC process; he travelled across the state to educate people about NRC. He has also been organising training programmes for lawyers who work before Foreigners Tribunal. He recently co-founded “Justice and Liberty Initiative” to provide pro bono legal aid to underprivileged people whose citizenship has been wrongly questioned.

Earlier this year in March he was invited to speak on ‘Citizenship and Statelessness’ at the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Law School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale Law School and Columbia Law School, USA. During that visit he testified before the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom at Capitol Hill, Washington, on its hearing on Citizenship Laws.

As the news broke, Aman was flood with congratulatory messages. Member of parliament from Assam, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal tweeted: "Congratulations and Best Wishes to Advocate Aman Wadud on being selected for this year's Nehru-Fulbright fellowship. A young, dynamic and extremely talented Human Rights Activist from Assam. May you become an inspiration for younger generations. Wish you all the success in life."

Aman reacted to all the wishes with a facebook post: "Thank you everyone. I am overwhelmed by your wishes. The Fulbright committee selected me because of my commitment towards upholding constitutional rights of the most vulnerable and marginalized citizens — a cause that many of us are fighting together. My sincere gratitude to everyone who made this journey possible."

Articles written by Aman Wadud have appeared in www.outlookindia.com, sabrangindia.in, dailyo.in, theprint.in, thehoot.org etc

For details about the fellowship visit: http://www.usief.org.in/Fulbright-Nehru-Fellowships.aspx