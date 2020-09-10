Jaffer Bhai, The ‘Biryani King Of Mumbai’, Passes Away

Jaffer Gulam Mansuri established Delhi Darbar Restaurant in 1973 at Grant road in Mumbai. Fondly call Jafferbhai, he made amazing biryani and could cook every item on the menu. He was ailing for the past few days and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He tested positive for Covid. He was around 80 years old.

He was known as the ‘biryani king’ of Mumbai.. he served the best dabba gosht in Mumbai.. Jaffarbhai of Mumbai’s Delhi durbar has passed away: thank you for many fine meals from college days till now. https://t.co/2SJ3wFxpXL RIP

MLA from Bhiwandi (East), Rais Shaikh, tweeted "Jaffer Bhai will always be remembered as the Biryani King of Mumbai. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus."

Meena Iyer, CEO of Ajay Devgn FFilms and former editor of Bombay Times tweeted: Jaffer Mansoori of the famed Jafferbhai’s Delhi Darbaar, Mahim, Metro and several other areas of Mumbai breathed his last today. He was the Badshah of Mughlai food. RIP Sir. Condolences to his family.

