Senior journalist Zeya Saheb has left us, as well

New Delhi (22 April 2021): Mohammad Zeyaul Haque, a senior journalist, well known in journalistic and intellectual circles of Delhi, Bihar and UP, passed away on Thursday after a short hospitalisation, the end came around 7:30 pm today. He was 72.

Born in 1948 in a remote village of Bihar called Badharwa Fateh Mohammad, under Dhaka subdivision of East Chamapran district, he received his early education in Dhaka. After schooling, he went to college in Motihari and later joined LS college, Muzaffarpur, from where he graduated with English Literature. Inclined towards Journalism and writing from college days, he went to Lucknow to pursue his Journalistic career, first joining Urdu daily, Qaumi Awaz, published by the associated journals limited which also published National Herald and Navjeevan in Hindi. His journalistic acumen, writing skills and intellectual calibre soon attracted the attention of the Editor of English daily, the pioneer of Lucknow who offered him a job as a reporter for his newspaper.

It was a big jump for a person who started out as a Journalist in an Urdu Daily. From there, there was no looking back for Mr Haque who was affectionately called Zeya Saheb by his friends and journalist colleagues. In Lucknow, he worked National Herald and Times of India which he left to join Russian Embassy to work for its publications as the consultant editor in Delhi. Later, Mr Haque took up the stewardship of a fortnightly, Nation and the World, as its Executive Editor, though he piloted it as its de facto Editor.

He was executive editor of The Milli Gazette and edited a number of books published by Pharos Media. Currently, he was editing the English translation of the Quran by Zafarul-Islam Khan.

He also edited the Magazine 'The Encounter', with distinction. Zeya saheb was a trilingual journalist who was a regular columnist of Rajasthan Patrika published from Jaipur and used to contribute articles to the multi-edition Hindi daily The Hindustan. At the time of his death, Zeya saheb was working for an NGO group, Institute of Objective Studies, New Delhi, which he served for long years, as its strongest pillars.

Coming from a rural background, Zeya saheb compared well with many of city-bred and public school educated peers. He had trained and inspired generations of Journalists. Apart from qualities of Head, he was also known for his qualities of heart. He was a thorough gentleman, kind and compassionate, helping people with his right hand without his left hand knowing it.

A gentleman to the core, he had exceptional grasp of English and was highly well-read. Always had a story to share from his treasure.

He is survived by two sons and one daughter and a lot of grandchildren and relatives. His eldest son Waqas is Senior Journalist with India Today and the other son Arafat, is a Senior Manager in an MNC, while his daughter Naila teaches English in Delhi University. May Zeya Saheb’s soul rest in peace.