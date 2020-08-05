Kashmir: Anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370 Marked by Vigil in London and a Webinar Watched by 4,000 People

Introducing the report Ms Wilson said that it, ‘documents the political, legal, economic and policy changes which have taken place since August 5th 2019. It also provides an overview of the human rights violations and disenfranchisement of Kashmiris that is still underway, a year after the abrogation Article 370, bifurcation of the state, conversion into two Union Territories.’

She added that the Kashmiris, ‘have suffered so many decades of militarisation, horrendous human rights abuses and the denial of their right to self determination. We are also launching this with an awareness that India’s relationship with Kashmir has entered a new phase of occupation similar to Israel's settler colonialism. The last year has seen not only a brutal lockdown but the longest ever internet and communication blockade in the history of any democracy together with serious violations of human rights. What is even more significant for the future of the region is the BJP government’s facilitation of demographic changes, corporate plunder, and ecological destruction in the region. On another level it is the first step in the BJP’s expansionist policy of Akhand Bharat.’

Ms Wilson stressed: ‘While we are at this launch Kashmir has been placed under curfew. And in India BJP’s government gets ready to celebrate one year of its Constitutionally illegal move in a abhorrent and ghoulish display of fascism –choosing this day for a lavish ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in the ruins of the historic Babri Masjid.’

Giving a glimpse of the on-ground situation in Kashmir Prof Hameeda said the voice of Kashmiris, ‘has been completely silenced. They have been completely strangulated… Even the writer of a facebook post is detained and arrested… 34,000 of people—community leaders, politicians, civil society leaders, trade unionists’ have all been arrested.

In addition, she said: ‘There is huge deployment of [army personnel] on streets, lanes, by lanes and everywhere. Literally at every doorstep you have forces…And then you have planes hovering on your heads all the time. Drones making surveillance on each and every individual. You can imagine what kind of fear is there. And then so many agencies have been kept after Kashmiris—NIA, IB, RAW—and recently few days back they have come up with 44 officials who have been deployed to confiscate and attach the properties of those who are suspected to be supporting the insurgents.’

Recalling 5 August 2019, the day when Art 370 was abrogated, Prof Hameeda said: ‘This is something which is unnarratable, inexpressible, unspeakable … as if we were put in Noah’s ark, cut off from the whole world, and around us there is a huge deluge and in that deluge; they are mutilating and raping our motherland. And we are caged inside this ark so that we did not make an effort to stop this rape and the mutilation of the mother which is also the motherland…Literally we felt that our mother is being raped…’

(Dis) Integration at Gunpoint can be read on https://jklpp.org/kashmir-reading-room-report-aug-2019-aug-2020/