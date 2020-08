With the general elections in sight, the VHP has decided to renew its campaign to usurp the Idgah Mosque at Mathura and the Gyanvapi Mosque at Varanasi. This front has been quiet for some time since the Mayawati government in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) frustrated Hindutvite efforts to storm the Mathura Idgah on 15 August last. Unprecedented security arrangements forced the VHP to scale down its attempt to forcibly occupy the Idgah Mosque at Mathura, south of Delhi.

The initial plan was slated to culminate in a concocted new ritual (yagya) to be held on 18 August 1995 in a field adjacent to the historical mosque built by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The U.P. state government's firm stand, that no such new ritual will be allowed within a radius of three kilometres of the Mosque, led the Hindutva outfit to organize it in a temple at a distance of only two kilometres from the Mosque.

The revival of the plan to occupy the Mosque was part of the VHP/BJP tactic to force the polarization of voters on Hindu-Muslim lines in anticipation of the general elections. The BJP which had earlier held that the Mathura and Varanasi mosques were not “on its agenda,” now supports the VHP programme and demands that the mosque complex be handed over to the Hindutva outfit. VHP and BJP had calculated that the erstwhile Mayawati government in U.P., surviving on BJP crutches, would not be able to stand up to the VHP campaign which was in clear violation of the law enacted after the demolition of the Babri Mosque ensuring maintenance of the status quo of religious places of worship as existed at the time of independence in 1947.

The Mathura Idgah, together with the Gyanvapi Mosque at Varanasi, is on top of the list of hundreds of mosques claimed by the VHP to be standing on sites of “demolished temples.” Even Delhi's magnificent Jama Masjid and Qutb Minar are on this concocted list. It is exclusively disclosed here that a movement has been on for the last few months to hold Hindu rituals at the Qutb Minar but the Indian press has chosen not to report it. This is how a case is slowly built up before a mass movement is organized to occupy the targeted mosque or graveyard or the like.

The temple standing next to the Idgah stands on the Mosque land under a settlement (see document below) in 1968 between Muslims and Hindus of the town under which the Idgah Trust relinquished large chunks of its complex on which a magnificent temple stands today. The Hindus in turn forsook their claim to the Mosque itself. It has taken the temple trust only 30 years to renege on that written agreement. It also proves that Hindutvadis cannot be trusted even with written solemn agreements. Interestingly, the chairman (Mr Dalmia) of the temple trust, who reneged on the pact, is also the current president of the VHP! This shows how trustworthy the Hindutvites are.

Unlike Babri where prayers had been stopped since its occupation in December 1949 and an idol was left installed inside it by orders of a local court, the two mosques claimed now are totally functional and under Muslim control. Moreover, the memories of Babri and the bloody riots that followed its demolition are still fresh in the minds of the people.

Ashok Singhal, VHP general secretary, has admitted that the exercise is aimed at bringing a Hindutva government at the centre which alone can pave the way for 'liberating' the 'temples' [mosques] at Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura.

Although both the 1968 agreement between Mathura Hindus and Muslims and the 1993 law about the places of worship do not leave any moral or legal ground to demand the Idgah Mosque, the VHP has been working hard to strengthen its claim to the mosque. We are able to exclusively disclose that the VHP people have dug a secret tunnel from the adjoining temple into the mosque's thick walls and placed certain artefacts just under the mosque's mihrab which one day, as usual in such cases of usurpation, will be suddenly 'discovered' as those belonging to the mythical god Krishna. A window resembling those of prisons has been fitted at the breached place and is now shown to devotees entering the temple (Krishna is supposed to have been born in a prison).

This place, now called 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) was officially inaugurated by the VHP leader Vamdeo of Vrindavan on 18 April 1995 in the presence of local administration people. Local Muslims opposed this move and informed the then UP chief minister Mulayam Singh. Some local Muslims, as a result, have been harassed by the police and intelligence. A local Muslim leader, Mirza Basheer Beg, has been threatened by the SSP, the town's senior police officer. His son, Mushir Beg, was mercilessly beaten up and arrested briefly.

A Mathura Mosque, Alamgir Masjid, remains in Hindu hands despite a court order in 1973 in Muslims' favour. Police refuse to concede to the request of local Muslims to place a picket at the place in order to enable Muslims to enter the usurped mosque.

A Hindu had tried to blow up the Idgah mosque last Eidul Fitr. The police guarding the mosque caught him but he was later branded ‘insane’ and let off. The U.P. government has taken stringent security measures now and posted many Muslim officers at Mathura. But how long can this last? The VHP believes in long-term campaigns. The demolition of Babri was achieved in a decade-long campaign. With any political tilt in Hindutva favour at the Centre or even in UP, the administration will not demonstrate the current vigilance.

* For a backgrounder on the Mathura Idgah, see MAP 2:4-7 (1995) pp. 115-119 [see below].

Source: (Muslim & Arab Perspectives 2:11-12 (1995) pp. 24-26 �