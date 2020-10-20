Facebook apologises for declaring young Muslim activist dead, reinstates account after legal notice

New Delhi (20 Oct 2020): A young Delhi-based social activist Mohd Abuzar woke up with various phone calls from friends and relatives on 13th of September, 2020. And to his utter shock he came to know that the Facebook had declared him dead and asked its users to pay their tributes. Facebook had converted his account (https://www.facebook.com/abuzar.choudhary) into a "Memorialized Accounts" or a "Legacy account and it put a message which read "We hope that people who love Mohd [Abuzar] will find comfort in visiting his profile." Memorialized accounts are a way for people on Facebook to remember and celebrate those who've passed away.

Now even @Facebook is in a hurry to declare Indian Muslims dead! Not only should they restore the account but also compensate for the trauma. @aachaus https://t.co/ClO4fb4vCr — Milli Gazette (@milligazette) September 23, 2020

Abuzar attempted at his best to restore his account by following the procedure prescribed by the Facebook, he uploaded asked Identity proof and all other information sought by Facebook, however Facebook did not respond to his requests. Further, many of his friends and relatives used Twitter to tag Facebook and draw their attention to the error. The Milli Gazette had also tweeted about it. But Facebook remained adamant and didn’t respond. Finding no positive response from the Facebook, Abuzar sent a legal notice through his counsel A. A. Chaus, Advocate on 19 Oct 2020 (yesterday).