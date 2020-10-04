Babri Masjid Demolition judgement Reminds These Are Hindutva Days: Prof. Saifuddin Soz

Prof. Saifuddin Soz, Former Union Minister has issued the following statement on 1st Oct 2020: “In a travesty of justice, a Special CBI Court Judge Shri. S.K. Yadav on 30th September, 2020 acquitted all 32 main accused BJP leaders involved in the demolition of Babri Masjid that took place on 6th December, 1992.

The Special Judge S.K. Yadav, just one day before his retirement, observed that evidence against the accused was not strong enough and the Babri Mosque demolition incident was not pre-planned!

He further observed that the people who demolished the mosque were anti-national elements and the accused people were, in fact, trying to control the crowds from the demolition of Babri Mosque.

As against this, the Librahan Commission set up in 1992 to probe the Babri Masjid demolition, had submitted its report on 30th June, 2009 before the then Prime Minister. The Commission had pointed to the involvement of Senior RSS-BJP leaders including L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti with connivance of the then Uttar Pradesh Govt. and said that they either actively or passively supported the demolition!

The fact of the matter is that the RSS/BJP combine wants courts to rule what is acceptable to it!

It is during circumstances like this that it will be appropriate to recite Faiz’s verse: