Young Kashmiri awarded India’s Top 100 Young Leader’s Award-2017

New Delhi, January 15 : Affan Yesvi, a young award-winning social activist from Kashmir was felicitated with India’s Top 100 Young Leader’s Award 2017 in a glittering award function held at Connaught Place, New Delhi. The event was organized by Indian Youth Forum and the attendants included a diverse crowd of young enthusiasts from all walks of life. The India’s Top 100 Young Leader’s Award is the one of the most coveted fellowship that is managed through Indian Youth Forum.

Affan, a regular contributor in Huffington post, Hindustan Times, The Tribune, DailyO, The Quint, Speaking Tree, & First Post has been an avid writer on various social issues. He has also presented research papers in various international conferences.

At a very young age, he founded a non-profit organization by the name of ‘The Inner Call – a forum for Evolution, Development and Awareness’ in 2009. The organization has been contributing in spheres of mental health, environment protection, women empowerment, youth activities and social research, with the sole aim of promoting human values. The organization has also organized various legal awareness camps.

In 2011, Affan founded the Yasawi Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promote research and aesthetic development in the Sufi world heritage. Yasawi Foundation has been actively conducting Sufi Workshops and research in mysticism.

It is pertinent to mention that Affan Yesvi has received numerous applauds and recognition's for his efforts in the past as well. Indian Youth Forum is a youth network founded in order to meet people and inspire them to participate in the nation-building process. Creating India's largest online platform for young people to express themselves on issues of importance, IYF finds and tells stories of people doing good to inspire global action. Top 100 young leaders Awards is recognition for all those who have brought a change to the society through their actions