Covid patient being served cold food at Delhi govt hospital

This lady is old and diabetic, is finding it very difficult to cope with life in the hospital ward especially due to provision of cold food and no tea etc. The family of the patient is worried that this cold out of the fridge food will make her sick even though she is fine. And that tea is not being served is adding to the family's worries.

Doctors have been advising even non-Covid patients to avoid anything cold and keep drinking something hot. Delhi Minorities Commission in its letter has asked the hospital to ensure "provision of proper food and hot tea at appointed times".