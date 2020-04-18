Walls of Jamia Millia Islamia still echo revolution

During Corona Lockdown, Delhi police getting walls of resistance defaced

In JMI, police acted in a hurry without even taking the necessary permission from the university authorities whereas in JNU, police chose not to act despite receiving many calls from distressed students. This kind of policing is not a healthy sign for any democratic country like India and if this trend continues, it may further erode police-public trust. Police have to arrest these trends eroding public-police trust and work on building a more pro-citizen force instead of one functioning on the lines it did during the British colonial regime.

In the wake of Corona pandemic, Jamia Coordination Committee (a student body) called off the protest on 23 March, after sustaining it for more than 100 days and it decided to cooperate with Government and university administration in the larger interests of the country and citizens.

Despite our active cooperation, what did we get in return? Nothing but defaced and destroyed graffiti. I wonder how defacing of graffiti by police would solve the coronavirus problem. Had the police shown a little alertness over Tablighi Jamaat issue, it could have saved many lives.

In the whole incident I observed police’s insensitive approach towards protesters. Instead of tackling coronavirus, they were busy in defacing graffiti. I wonder how erasing graffiti would help us fight against the current crisis, especially when India is facing one of the biggest epidemics in recent history, given that our fragile health infrastructure with the availability of a bed-population ratio of 1:1000 while China, Italy and US have 4.3, 3.2 and 2.8 hospital beds per 1000 respectively. However, as informed and responsible citizens of this country we are with government to fight corona — together we can defeat this threat.

Being a part of the student community, what pained me most was the erasing of our graffiti and paintings by those in whom we posed our trust.

We will make graffiti once again when the university will open and we will continue to fight against injustice so that we preserve our social fabric and strive for an inclusive society as a way to live up to the expectations of our forefathers.