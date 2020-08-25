Car Windshield Cracked? Blame Muslims if you are a BJP supporter

The reaction to the hateful tweet was more hate and more insane threads. Only a few questioned the conclusion of the car owner that how the only way his car's glass could crack is when someone deliberately broke it.

So we spoke to some people in the automobile industry to understand the probably reasons for a car's windshield getting cracked while being parked. We are listing below seven reasons we were told:

Something small hit the windshield earlier, resulting in minor crack which expanded over a period of time. Like while driving behind a construction vehicle, small pebbles sometimes hit the car. (Collision) If the glass was either not properly fixed during manufacturing or if the glass was replaced but base was not done properly then gaps or undue stress leads to slow cracks. (Poor Installation) Excessive heat in the car, makes a fault in the glass crack up. (Poor Glass Construction) Change in pressure may exploit structural weakness / defects in the glass. (Poor Glass Construction) Sunlight - Similar to the temperature point above, heat causes the outer edges of your auto glass to expand faster than the centre of that same glass. (Poor Glass Construction) Debris from parking under trees and something falling from there or a bird dropping a bone on a glass already under stress. (Collision) Freak accidents with parked cars, like children who play it’s likely that a ball or something may come hurdling toward your vehicle on some unlucky day. (Collision)

But if you are BJP supporter you are used to blame everything that goes wrong on Muslims. The petrol prices are rising (which BJP voters consider a good thing now) because of Muslims! Water logging is happening everywhere due to Muslims praying for rains. Oh yes, Covid is spreading in Ayodhya, Tripathi etc due to Muslims.

Hate gets so much attention on social media platforms and keeps increasing its size and momentum. How to puncture this Islamophobia against "puncture walas" should be a top priority of the civil society.