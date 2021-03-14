Commemorative webinar on ‘India’s Freedom Struggle’ held at AMU

ALIGARH (March 13, 2021): The Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University organized a National Webinar on ‘India’s Freedom Struggle’ under the initiative ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotav’ launched by the Government of India. Addressing the gathering virtually, Chief Speaker, Prof Waseem Raja (Department of History, AMU) said that India’s freedom was a result of decades of struggle by the freedom fighters and activists. The British were able to rule over us because the feeling of nationalism was missing from the minds of Indians. India was only able to get independence only after the spirit of nationalism arose in the minds of the people.

He further stated that India is a diverse society with many languages, religions, etc. He further highlighted the contributions by Mahatma Gandhi in wining India’s independence. He also congratulated, Prof Shakeel Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law for organising such a wonderful webinar on such short notice.

Presiding over the webinar, Prof Shakeel Samdani highlighted the significance of March 12 when the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi started the Dandi March. He also congratulated the Central Government for taking up the initiative to start the celebrations of 75th Independence Day, 75 weeks before it.

Prof Samdani also highlighted the contributions of Tipu Sultan and his struggle against the British. He further said that all the religions are responsible for gaining India’s independence from the British. He discussed in detail the role of Momin Conference, Jamit Ul Ulama-i-Hind, Aligarh Muslim University and other organizations in freedom struggle.

Mr Mohammad Nasir, Department of Law, welcomed the guests and said it is a good initiative taken by the Faculty of Law to organize a webinar on India’s freedom struggle. He said AMU is an institute of national importance, which also finds a mention in the Indian constitution.

The webinar was moderated by Ayesha Nasir Alawi, Secretary, Law Society while Prof Mohammad Ashraf, Department of Law proposed the vote of thanks.