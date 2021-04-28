Aligarh Muslim University to get Oxygen Generation Plant in 4 weeks

ALIGARH (April 28, 2021): In order to overcome and live up to challenges thrown up by the unprecedented Corona virus surge and provide better medical facilities at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, the Aligarh Muslim University has taken a slew of initiatives.

As a long term measure to ensure continued Oxygen supply in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, it has ordered for the installation of Oxygen Generation Plant costing Rs. 1.41 Crore, which is expected to take three to four weeks for setting up.

In a letter assuring AMU fraternity and spelling out the strategy for better medical care, Professor Tariq Mansoor, Vice chancellor, said that the University is constantly in touch with the various authorities to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen in adequate quantity and has also written an Email to Chairman, Cipla Laboratories for 1000 doses of Remdesivir injection.

Prof Mansoor said that the second wave of Covid, with an alarming surge in cases, has brought in unprecedented national challenges before us. In the last few days, we lost many serving and retired teachers and other non-teaching staff. The loss to the university is irreparable. May their souls rest in peace.

"Nevertheless, we are determined to brave the challenges posed by the current wave of Covid. We are trying our best to tackle them with all resources we have at our disposal. We will leave no stone unturned to help our employees and students in providing the best possible medical care and support. I request you to maintain calm and not to panic as there are testing times for all of us", he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that the challenges are serious and enormous, and cannot be tackled without the concerted and coordinated efforts of you all. There is a reported shortage of oxygen in the JNMCH due to the increase in its demand with the sudden rush of an unprecedented number of patients after the current surge. However, in order to augment the Covid related facilities we have added more beds and have transferred Junior Residents, Nursing, and MTS Staff of the Dental College and Tibbiya College to the Trauma Centre for its more effective functioning.

"I have written letters to the Secretary of Higher Education and the UGC for the sanction of additional funds to enhance and improve our facilities at the JNMCH", said Prof Mansoor.

He advised the University fraternity not to move out in crowded places unless it is necessary, and strictly follow Covid protocols. "Please get yourself and your family members vaccinated on top priority. If you have even the slightest Covid related symptoms do not wait for the test report to come but immediately isolate yourself and consult doctors and start treatment as per guidelines", he appealed to them vehemently.

Prof Mansoor also thanked the Doctors, Para Medical Staff and frontline workers for their selfless and dedicated efforts in these unprecedented times.