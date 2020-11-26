RSS mourned when Indian Constituent Assembly passed democratic Constitution

The Constituent Assembly (CA) of India passed the Constitution on November 26, 1949 after almost 3 years' deliberations. It was an amazing contribution in the history of the modern liberal democracies as it was not only the lengthiest constitution in the world history (underlining the fact that the polity it was to govern was diverse and vast) but also created a polity based on egalitarian, democratic and non-sectarian ideals never attempted in the past in non-Western world. This commitment was explicit in the Preamble of the constitution which read:

"WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all;

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this 26th day of November 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION."

RSS DEMANDED MANUSMRITI AS CONSTITUTION

The two ideals namely Socialist and Secular added in 1977 only strengthened the resolve of the CA that India was going to be a non-sectarian polity with the people of India in thoughts. It is shocking that the RSS which has complete sway over the Indian politics through its political appendage, Bhartiya Janata Party and its cadres loaned to the latter (like PM Modi) mourned the birth of Indian Constitution. The RSS was very angry when Indian Constituent Assembly adopted a democratic-Secular Constitution under the supervision of Dr. BR Ambedkar. We know that the Constituent Assembly of India passed the Constitution on November 26, 1949, the RSS organ Organizer came out with an editorial on November 30, 1949 titled 'Constitution' declaring :