Bosnia marks 25th anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide

Thousands of visitors from various countries attend the service. At this year's ceremony, world leaders sent video messages on the anniversary of the genocide being marked under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his message said that although a quarter of a century has passed since the genocide, our pain is still fresh.

"Although I am not physically among you because of the coronavirus, my feelings and thoughts are always in Bosnia, always with you," he said adding: "We will never forget our martyrs nor the genocide in Srebrenica."

Sefik Dzaferovic, the Bosniak member of the Presidency of Bosnia, said that Srebrenica has become synonymous with the suffering of innocent people, and the crime committed was called by the only real name -- genocide.

"Today, we are here in the Potocari valley of sorrow and pain to see off together the remains of nine innocent victims, some of whom were young men, killed only because they were Bosniaks,” Dzaferovic said.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor in his video message said the key for the future of Bosnia “is truth and not denial.” "We cannot change the past, but we can change the future. For the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the key is truth and not denial, respect and not hatred, open dialogue and not quarrel," Pahor said.

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic said the Srebrenica Genocide is a common shame for all those who did not prevent it. "It is a testimony to the terrible reality of a bloody war, an eternal warning and reminder to all our people that without the truth of the past there is no peaceful or secure future," said Djukanovic.

Bakir Izetbegovic, leader of the main Bosnian Muslim political party, the SDA, and son of Alija Izetbegovic, the Bosnian president at the time of the conflict, called on the world to push back against the massacre deniers. "The international community did not defend Srebrenica 25 years ago, but it has the opportunity to defend the truth that is being challenged," Izetbegovic said.