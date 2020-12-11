Indian diaspora #WorldAgainstCAA twitter storm at 4.30pm IST

The Indian Diaspora, sensitive of its own standing as a minority community and deeply aware of the cross-religious and cross-cultural ties we share with each other, stands against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019. The diaspora reaffirms its faith in a plural society and marvels in the diversity of India. The diaspora also rejects the inconsistent narrative of touting CAA as a refugee policy by the state actors and asserts that a refugee policy has to be inclusive, diverse and grounded on the principles of equality, well-being and dignity for all human beings irrespective of their religion, caste, nationality, race or gender.

The Indian diaspora abroad continues to reject the Citizenship Amendment Act in as divisive, unconstitutional and devoid of the democratic, republic and secular values of India. The diaspora strongly rejects the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party and its Hindutva ideology and considers CAA a deconstruction of Indian citizenship and dis-service to the India as a respected member of the global community.

The diaspora expresses great regret that neither the current ruling party nor the institutions of India have made any substantial commitments over the last whole year to repeal the act or clarify its mandate. The act continues to create social divisions on religious lines, not just in India but also amongst diasporic communities abroad.

The diaspora believes that the world should stand against such social divisions on religion, nationality, race and caste, and work towards the goal of inclusion, acceptance, peace and human dignity as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The Indian diaspora abroad also strongly believes that human life and human dignity should be preserved at all cost and that nations hold a 'responsibility to protect' victims of Genocide. We extend our solidarity to brothers and sisters from Myanmar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan who have covered difficult journeys escaping political persecution or social and economic depravity and have made India their home. To them we say you are welcome to be a part of our culture, our nation, and our collective humanity! We stand with you as migrants, as minorities and as Human beings.

We reject the classification of Citizenship, refuge and belonging. India and Indian values represent us all, and we are proud of the 'unity in diversity' that India beholds.

Organizations and collectives supporting: