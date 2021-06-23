Turkey hosts first Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Turkey held the first "Antalya Diplomacy Forum” under the theme: “Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches.”

Largely ignored by mainstream western media, June 18-20 Antalya Diplomacy Forum brought together 10 heads of state and government, 42 foreign ministers, three former heads of state and government, and more than 50 representatives of international organizations or former government officials.

In his inaugural speech Turkish President Erdogan said the Covid-19 outbreak has “sharpened injustice” in the world, urging world leaders not to permit vaccine nationalism to take hold.

President Erdogan pointed out that the international community "failed to give a good test" in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN Security Council put "the biggest health crisis in history" on its agenda only 100 days after the outbreak erupted, Erdogan said.

Urging world leaders not to permit vaccine nationalism to take hold and not to repeat the same mistakes as the pandemic progresses, Erdogan underlined that the virus outbreak had "sharpened the injustice" in the world.

Echoing President Erdogan’s argument, Kenyan President Kenyatta told the Forum that it is unfortunate that some countries have more Covid-19 vaccines than they require while others are struggling to access enough doses.

The Kenyan leader said the slow flow of Covid-19 vaccines into developing countries was indicative of the warped global multilateral system. He observed that the initial collaborative successes in the management of the pandemic have been negated by the unfair global distribution of the vaccines.

President Kenyatta observed that the global multilateral system was not operating optimally and expressed optimism that world leaders will through diplomacy and dialogue develop a new order that fosters inclusivity.

“We have seen that the global governance system is not actually working for equality and fairness for all global citizens, and I think it just draws us to the reality that we have a challenge and that the challenge can only be overcome if we democratize more our global governance systems, if we are more inclusive in our decision making processes,” President Kenyatta said.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum has seen a high turnout from the leaders and foreign ministers of different countries, with Cavusoglu holding more than 50 bilateral meetings. A total of 11 heads of state and government, 45 foreign ministers, and attendance at ministerial level were part of the forum, according Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"This means that one out of every five foreign ministers in the world was here," Mevlut Cavusoglu told the closing session.

Additionally, the event was attended by about 60 representatives of international organizations and high-level personalities, many Turkish and foreign guests from the business and academic world, and 256 young people in total, including undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students from more than 50 universities.

"We hope that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be a place where everyone who seeks creative solutions to international problems can take part. Hopefully, Antalya Diplomacy Forum will become a long-term platform," he concluded.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said it became one of the first and biggest international events during the pandemic and it was held under compliance with all health measures.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey had the fifth largest diplomatic network with 252 missions with our expert staff in the world, including the most difficult areas, and that we carried out an enterprising diplomacy trying to solve problems in every corner of the world, both at the level of leaders and at the level of Embassies.

The developments in the Middle East and the Gulf, the eastern Mediterranean, the Southern Caucasus, Africa, Asia and Europe, the fight against extremism and discrimination, the global fight against terrorism and the future expectations in energy were some of the thematic topics that were discussed during the three-day forum.

'Turkish presence crucial for Afghanistan's diplomatic community'

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar welcomed Turkey's willingness to protect Kabul airport after the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, as he said it was crucial for the presence of the diplomatic community in the country.

"First of all, we very much welcome Turkey's willingness to sustain the capabilities and the facilities as well as the high-level technological arrangements for the airport, which will be necessary for the continuous presence of the diplomatic community, as well as the continued support of the international community to Afghanistan and our national security forces," Atmar said in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"Turkey has made a bold and very much commendable initiative," he said, adding that they will "fully" support the move. "Turkey has an extremely important role both at a regional and global level," he said.

On a trilateral meeting between Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran, he said they have agreed to cooperate in three "important" areas: The Afghan peace process, security, counterterrorism, preventing organized crimes and illegal migration, and economic cooperation.

Atmar met his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif earlier on Sunday.

"We reiterated our commitment to the peace process and emphasized that we three work together, as well as with Pakistan," the minister said.

He said that they resolved to take practical measures for counterterrorism and security, and agreed on a transit and trade corridor linking Afghanistan to Turkey through Iran.

Underlining that there will be other members of NATO supporting the initiative (the security of Kabul airport), including the United States, he said Hungary and Norway, which is interested in running a field hospital, will also be a part of the process.

He said Pakistan's role in the broader peace and stabilization process in Afghanistan is "very important."

"I'm glad how Turkey, a brotherly country, is so keen on seeking support from the entire region for this peace and stabilization effort, but especially from Pakistan," said the top Afghan diplomat.

Securing Kabul airport could help persuade some countries to maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. Last month Australia shut its embassy there due to security concerns, Daily Sabah reported.

Turkey has more than 500 troops stationed in Afghanistan as part of a NATO mission to train Afghan security forces, and the Turkish official said additional troops would be needed for the airport mission.

