30 students from Jamia Millia Islamia coaching selected in UPSC’s Civil Services 2019

30 candidates who received coaching and training in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected in UPSC'S Civil Services Exam 2019. 25 of them were residing in RCA and 05 were trained at the mock interview programme of the centre. This is the biggest selected group in the country from any public coaching centre.

Out of 30 selected candidates 06 are expected to get IAS, 08 are likely to get IPS and remaining candidates will get IRS, Audit & Account Service, IRTS and other allied services of Group-A as per their ranking and choices.

Ruchi Bindal who secured 39th rank is the best performer from the RCA this year. Six out of the 30 selected candidates are girls.

Ruchi Bindal (39) Zaib Zakir Shaikh (153) Non Jay Ali Akram (188) Farman Ahmad (258) Kevin Thomas Skaria (259) Mohd Shafiq (292) Sufiyan Ahmad (303) Nadia Beig (350) Garima Dahiya (459) Mohammad Nadeemuddin (461) Md Qamaruddin Khan (511) Rajendra Chaudhary (554) Mohammad Aaquib (579) Sabzar Ahmad Ganie (628) Ramesh (646) Arvind Meena (676) Stenzin Wengayal (717) Dhiman Chakma (722) K Prathima (757) Parveen Nayak (796) Yshwant Meena (797) Md Shabbir Alam (P) Saifullah (P) Azhruddin Qazi (P) Nawas sarfuddin (P)

Below 5 attended only mock interview:

Asif Yousuf Tantray (328) Ankit Kumar Chouksey (500) Apurwa Kumar Singh (664) Vineet Kumar (750) Ruheena Tufail Khan (P)

Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI said that the consistently high performance of RCA, JMI trained students in Civil Services Examinations year after year is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the university. We expect better results in the coming years.

Prof. Akhtar is personally monitoring, guiding, and providing all support to RCA to work for excellence. She has congratulated all the students and their family for their success and has also praised the works and dedication of Hony. Director of RCA Mr. Tanveer Zafar Ali ,IAS (Retd.) and Deputy Director Mr. Mohammad Tarique.

Mr. Tanveer Zafar Ali (IAS Retd.), Hony. Director, RCA,JMI said,"Proud of the performance of our students. Many of them have overcome tough socio-economic challenges and proven their mettle.”

Last year Junaid Ahmad,3rd rank holder in UPSC Civil Services Exam was the star performer from the RCA, JMI.

Since, 2010-11 till 2019 RCA has produced 230 Civil Servants including many in IAS,IFS and IPS. Besides, more than 285 students have also been selected in various other central and state services i.e., CAPF,IB, RBI (GradeB), APF, Bank PO and PCS etc. This year 14 students of RCA have already joined J&K PCS, 24 students have qualified for UPPSC interview, and 15 students have qualified for interview in BPSC.

RCA was established in 2010 by the UGC under the aegis of Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CC&CP), JMI to provide free coaching, and residential facilities to the students of SC, ST, Women, and Minorities for civil services and other competitive examinations. Students are selected for comprehensive coaching on the basis of an All India written test followed by individual interviews.

RCA provides a well structured multifaceted coaching & personality development programme. This involves guidance at various stages of the examinations i.e. Prelims., Main and Interview with over 500 hours of classes, Special Lectures of eminent scholars and senior civil servants, Group Discussions, Test Series and Mock-Interviews. Besides, the Academy also provides 24x7 air-conditioned library facility and free wi-fi. The Academy provides safe and convenient hostel facilities. (PR/JMI)