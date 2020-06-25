More than 5 Lac Doctors needed in India, start planning medical studies from top MBBS Colleges in India

The medical profession is a noble profession where one gets an opportunity to serve mankind in their distress through a variety of ways. You can be a nurse and attend the sick and like the Florence Nightingale or can initiate surgery like the great John Hunter (The Father of Modern Surgery).

Though there is a lot of interest in this profession in India, last year approximately 15 lakh students applied for NEET. Still, India is struggling to maintain an appropriate number of doctors. As per official reports, India still lacks around 6 lakh more doctors to maintain the WHO standards. While fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, India needs around 10 lakh more doctors for the health care force.

● 5 Medical Colleges in India ranks among top 400 colleges in the world as per QS Rankings.

● The average annual salary of Doctors & Physicians ranges between 1,19,000 - 6,51,294 INR plus Bonus, Commission & Profit Sharing.

● Apart from that, as compared to the world average of 150 doctors per 100,000 people, India has only 86 doctors registered for practice.

So, if you are an MBBS aspirant check out the top MBBS colleges in India and render your service to the country.

Top MBBS Colleges in India which can fulfil your MBBS study goals

In this section, we will discuss the top MBBS colleges in India, Eligibility and Fees.

Ranks of Top MBBS Colleges in India as per NIRF

Colleges NIRF Rank 2020

AIIMS New Delhi Rank 1

Christian Medical College, Vellore Rank 3

Amrita Institute of Medical Science and Research, Kochi Rank 7

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Rank 6

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Rank 9

JIPMER Puducherry Rank8

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Science or AIIMS is present in the capital of the country, Delhi. It is the numero uno college for medical science in India. And no doubt, it is among the top MBBS colleges in India.

● The college was established in 1956.

● As per, NIRF, AIIMS secured top spot for all 2020, 2019 and 2018.

● QS has ranked AIIMS in the number one spot all over South Asia in the Life Sciences and Medicine category.

● The average annual course fee for studying MBBS from AIIMS is about 1,628 INR per year.

Eligibility - For MBBS, 10+2 or equivalent with 60 per cent marks and 50 per cent for SC/ST in various subjects like English, Physics Chemistry & Biology. The Minimum Age Limit is 17 Years.

Christian Medical College, Vellore

Christian Medical College is a private college based out in Vellore. The institute has been ranked 2nd among the top MBBS colleges in India by various ranking agencies.

● It was a hospital earlier from which the medical college later came into existence was later in 1900.

● The full-time course is of 5 years and 6 months.

● The average package post-course completion is 12,60,000 INR.

● The average total course fee is approx. 1,53,750 INR.

Eligibility - You must have passed 10+2 (PCB) with at least 60% marks and must have a valid NEET score.

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Maulana Azad Medical College is affiliated to the University of Delhi and based in Delhi. Unlike the Christian College, this MBBS college comes under the Government of Delhi.

● NIRF ranks this college as the 14th best medical college in India.

● The college was established in the year of 1959.

● As per the rankings of The Week, the college stands at 5th position among top MBBS colleges in India.

● The annual fee is 2000 INR for MBBS.

Eligibility - You must have passed 10+2 with 50 per cent marks. The college accepts students tNEET exam score for admission of students.

Armed Forces Medical College [AFMC], Pune

This top MBBS college in India is the first medical college that was set up by the Armed Forces in entire Asia. The college was set up on BC Roy Committee recommendations, in the year 1962.

● The college offers UG, PG and PG Diploma training in medical science and nursing.

● AFMC, Pune also offers various training in the field of Super-Speciality and Para Medics. These trainings are reserved for candidates who are in-service.

● The college is affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and is accredited by NAAC.

● The total fees for MBBS course is about 1,59,350 INR.

Eligibility - To be eligible, one must Candidates must have at least 60 per cent marks in 10+2 examination in the very first attempt as a regular student in subjects like English, Physics, Chemistry. Additionally, one must have 50 per cent marks in Biology and English. NEET scores are taken into consideration for further shortlisting.

Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi

Established in September 2002, this MBBS college has become an integral component of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. The college is based out on the sprawling Kochi campus of Amrita in Kerala.

● The college is a Deemed University and is accredited by various councils like NAAC, NABH, NABL, ISO and MCI.

● The school offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs like B.Sc, M.Sc, MD/MS/PG Diploma, DM/M.Ch and an MBBS program as well.

● The curriculum of the MBBS program is based on the rules of the Medical Council of India.

● The course fee for 5 years MBBS course is 90,00,000 INR.

● Excellent internship opportunities are offered to all students.

Eligibility Criteria - You must score 50 per cent in 10+2 and have a valid score in NEET.

BHU Varanasi

This college is among the top MBBS colleges in India and is based out in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It is a central university situated and has become an attractive study destination for students hailing from all over India from the north, south and even eastern parts of India.

● The University was established in the year 1916.

● NIRF ranks BHU in the 3rd spot in the Rankings 2018 in medical science and 9th spot Overall.

● QS Ranks it among the top 600 colleges in medicine and medical science.

● Being a national University, the college offers a plethora of courses in various specializations at both undergraduate, postgraduate, and even doctorate level.

● The first year MBBS course fee is about 10,369 INR.

Eligibility Criteria - You must have passed the Intermediate in Science or Pre-Medical Course or equivalent examination with at least 50 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of SC/ST candidates). The above-mentioned marks are required in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Along with that NEET, scores are essential as well.

NEET Cutoffs at Top MBBS Colleges in India

The approx. range of cutoff marks based on previous years’ cut offs are provided below::

● AIIMS New Delhi: 83

● BHU Varanasi: 6467-13303

● Kasturba Medical College, Manipal: 3383-30521

● JIPMER Puducherry: 156

● Grant Medical College, Mumbai: 170-568

● King George’s Medical University, Lucknow: 88-496

● Amrita School of Medicine: 32055-95035

● Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi: 1-954

Career prospects for students after studying from top MBBS colleges in India

Well, India does offer lucrative career opportunities for MBBS students post qualification. Though there is no direct placement for doctors, there are ample opportunities for internship and apprenticeship. The stipends are lucrative along with other benefits like bonus and commission are also on offer.

MBBS is a vocational course which will require some experience to touch those amazing figures as your compensation. Also, you can practise independently as well. India also spends 0.8 per cent of the GDP on research activities in various sectors. Therefore, post MBBS, one can pursue a PhD MPhil, as well. Below, we will give a sneak into career prospects for medical students in India:

Top Employers in MBBS and BDS Courses

Check out the following list of employers that hires fresh MBBS and BDS graduates:

● Fortis Health Care

● Global Hospitals

● Columbia Asia

● Medanta

● AIIMS

● Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

● Cipla

● Apollo Hospitals

Career Roles

For every MBBS student, who has not a clear future aspects on completing the MBBS degree, they can be any one of the following career roles.

● General Surgeon

● Meteorologist

● Physician

● Medical Superintendent

● General Physician

● Medical Assistant

● Paediatrician

● Gynaecologist

● Nutritionist

● ENT Specialist

● Cardiologist

● Radiologist and other

Average Salaries

In India, general medical professionals earn 1,19,000 - 6,51,294 INR. General Surgeons can earn up to 1,020,844 INR yearly with 1-4 years of experience. Adding to this there is Bonus and Profit Sharing of 99,792 and 2,25,000 INR respectively. Gynaecologists, on the other hand, can earn 13,75,000 INR yearly. So, there is good scope for MBBS students in India.

In times like this COVID-19 pandemic, we are still a shortage of doctors and the medical profession. COVID-19 is not going to disappear soon, so under such circumstances, it will be wise to enrol for MBBS in India rather than studying abroad. It will save money, and also you will be able to serve the nation. So, prepare for NEET to take admission to the top MBBS Colleges in India and serve our nation in such difficult times.

