Muslim professionals launch India's first free mentoring and free Crowdfunding platform

On Teachers' Day, Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), a not-for-profit organisation working in the domains of educational and economic empowerment, has announced the launch of 2 significant initiatives which will benefit the Students’ fraternity. Specially those needing financial assistance for higher education or expert career and professional guidance by professionals.

The 2 new initiatives that have been launched are;

India’s 1st Free Higher Education Scholarship Crowd-Funding platform (IndiaZakat.com/Scholarships) and Free Mentorship Project for Needy Students requiring guidance (TheIndiaMentors.com)

While speaking at the event Dr. M. Aslam Parvaiz, Former Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), based his presentation on the teachings of Holy Quran. He said “the Quran guides us to not just worship the Almighty but also help His creatures in all ways possible”. He went on to say “We should not be slaves of Rituals and Religious practices but understand the actual meaning of the Holy Book and implement the teachings in our lives to advance as a Community.”

Mr. Aamir Edresy, President-AMP, initiated the Webinar and welcomed the participants. He said “it’s a very historic day for AMP as we have finally realized our dream of helping and guiding students through Scholarship funding and Mentorship guidance. The Muslims’ representation in Government, Corporates, Higher Educational Institutions is very low and these initiatives intend to increase these representations.” He went on to say “For a large part of the Muslim Community, due to their socio-economic conditions, basic needs take priority over education. We need to create the awareness of the importance of Education and improve its priority in our lives”

Prof. Furqan Qamar, Professor, Centre for Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) went on say that the Community needs to be convinced of not just Higher Education but also basic education itself. More than anything the community needs to get rid of ‘Perceived Barriers’ and that we should always encourage ‘Merit’ to ensure that those who work hard are recognized and promoted.

Speaking form United Kingdom, Mr. Zahid Howladar, Head of Delivery - 1 Million Mentors, said “While the well-educated and well placed are well connected and are able to get access to good education and good guidance, it’s the disadvantaged in our Community who suffer due to the lack of guidance and mentorship. Mentorship is an initiative which will ensure that there are lot less dropouts from Schools and Colleges and also lowers Hate among groups. It is also impactful and transformative in our lives.”

Ms. Naghma Mulla, President & COO-EdelGive Foundation said “The difference between today’s underprivileged and self-sufficient people is the ‘Digital Divide’. People who were digitally more advanced managed the Pandemic situation better and this is the outcome of being more educated.” She went on to say “In today’s Post-#Covid-19 world, where the Governments & Economies are badly affected, it is all the more necessary that Students and their Parents are assisted and supported in the financial as well as career domains. These initiatives of AMP will help the Community in the long run.”

These initiatives were launched at a special Webinar today with the audience attending from all parts of India and Globe.

The Higher Education Scholarship Crowd-Funding will be done on AMP’s (www.indiazakat.com) platform, which is India’s unique digital platform, connecting donors & seekers. Launched just 4 months back, IndiaZakat.com has already raised more than 80 lacs and helped needy people especially in the Education domain.

The Free Mentorship Project (www.theindiamentors.com) being launched today is the culmination of a long dream of AMP for which the seeds were sown in as early as 2012. However, the importance of ‘Mentorship’ in India is quite lacking unlike the Western countries and hence it took a long time for a team to form who could handle and drive the project. TheIndiaMentors.com will guide students for academic as well career or professional issues without any fees by expert professionals of Industry as well as Academia.

The welcome note was given by Mr. Hafeez Iqbal (Ex-director, L&D, Pfizer) and Mr. Shehzad Mukadam and Ms. Humera Kabir hosted the event.

The Webinar was followed by the announcement of 4th AMP National Awards for Excellence in Education 2020 in which 103 Educators were honoured across the Country for helping in nation building.

Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) is a platform for professionals and volunteers to share their knowledge, intellect, experience and skills for the overall development of not just the community but also the society at large and further empowering underprivileged in the educational, social, political and economic fronts of life.