Indian Government using judiciary to persecute minorities, deny justice: Human rights activists

Illinois-USA (November 18, 2020): Various victims of persecution of the Indian government and global human rights activists on Wednesday declared that Indian judiciary has allowed itself to become an instrument in the hands of the Narendra Modi government to oppress minorities and deny them justice. While speaking at a panel discussion on “Indian Judiciary: Complicit in Religious Persecution,” they said the starkest representation of judiciary’s decline could be seen in its failure to perform as a counter-majoritarian court.

Abdul Wahid Shaikh was in the prime of his youth at the age of 28 when the Police falsely implicated him along with 12 others in the 7/11 Mumbai train bomb blast case. He was acquitted by the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act court nine years later as the police failed to prove him guilty of the charges levelled on him. During the panel discussion, Wahid, now 42, shared his experiences from those horrifying nine years and disappointing role of judiciary as he witnessed.

“Muslim in India face the harsh brutality of the police administration in one hand and the biased approach of the courts on the other. It seems being a Muslim in India in itself has become a crime,” said Wahid who wrote a book titled Begunah Qaidi (Innocent Prisoner) documenting his experiences of nine years in prison.

Mr. Wahid said that during every court hearing he and other accused used to complain about police torture but they fell on deaf ears. “We were assured that we would be able to prove our innocence in the courts of law. But the judiciary acted like a stooge of the administration with almost no concern for truth and justice.”

He highlighted the hypocrisy and double standard of the Indian judicial system in granting bail to Pragya Thakur, an accused in serious terror charges, while denying bail to many Muslims who were accused in anti-CAA protest cases.

Mr. Wahid explained that human rights violations of religious minorities underway in India, cover a broad spectrum, from illegal detention, torture and fake encounter killings of detainees, to open assault against individuals, their sources of livelihood and in many cases their places of worship.

“All the special laws which have been enacted over the years, have become instruments in the hands of police to falsely implicate Muslim youth and keep them behind bars for years without any hearing,” Mr. Wahid concluded.