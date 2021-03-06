Gandhi's have had it if they are Cyphers in May

Mulla Nasruddin spread out his ornate carpet on the front lawn of his house. He did push ups on the carpet to become strong enough to protect his house. Meanwhile thieves from two separate gates behind him tiptoed into his house. Friendly neighbours at the front gate alerted Mulla that his house was about to be burgled by two gangs.

Mulla laughed at them with supreme nonchalance. “You are wrong that they are two gangs,” he said. “They are together in this scheme and I know what they are upto”.

“What are they upto?” asked the neighbours.

“If I run to chase out one group, the other will steal my carpet” said Mulla, rolling his eyes cunningly, and did another pushup.

The neighbours beat their breasts, even as they saw the burglars cart away every item in Mulla’s house.

The Mulla story possibly has universal application but caution may be in order before transposing it on Rahul Gandhi’s athletic performance at the St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in Mulggumoodubin, Tamil Nadu. He left 10th grade student, Meroli Shenigha, panting for breath in a competition. Rahul, 50, did 14 push ups in 10 seconds, something of a record.

Yen for physical fitness is in his DNA. His great grandfather, Nehru’s Yoga was incomplete without an extended shishasana or headstand. But while Nehru was private about his exercises, the great grandson is demonstrative. Nehru may also have been proud of his Kashmiri Pandit heritage, but never of ritual religiosity. In his will, he shunned rituals for his cremation. His colleagues, more “Hindu” than him, thought it unwise to have the last rites of the countrys first Prime Minister, a Pandit to boot, be concluded without vedic rituals.

Taking his cue from there, Rahul Gandhi’s most reliable town cryer Randeep Surjewala, declared him a “Janeudhari” Brahmin, a declaration Rahul took to heart, touching base with every temple in town. Not to be outdone, sibling Priyanka too has been wearing tilaks on her forehead, large enough for a Yogini. She has been dipping in holy rivers in severe cold. If her brother has added gymnastics to his repertoire, Priyanka has fallen back on ethnic tourism in fancy dress. With expert ease she plucked “two leaves and a bud” in Assam’s tea plantations.

The Gandhi siblings are busting their guts to hold onto the carpet as in the Mulla story. As for the Congress party (The House), senior members have already bolted and joined the BJP. The remainder are running helter skelter because the Gandhi family is unwilling to show them the road ahead. It is possible they themselves do not know.

Their Gandhi’s state of funk may have been enhanced last week by Gujarat where, contrary to the promise of 2017, the Congress has been beaten to pulp by the BJP in local bodies elections. Indeed, new entrants, AAP and Owaisi, have impressively opened their accounts.

The G-23 Congress rebels are what rural folk in North India call Shivji Ki Barat, representing all manner of fauna. Ghulam Nabi Azad has been grieving since at least the 2019 elections: “They are not asking me to campaign”. Those were days when Rahul, as Congress President, had resorted to practical politics: he would not be seen with Muslims during elections because that would enable the BJP to polarize the vote!

What Rahul appears not to have learnt since then is that policies and strategy, not tricks, build a party’s elan. When in the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 303 seats as opposed to Congress’s 52, Rahul owned up to his responsibility and resigned as Party President.

A chapter in Congress’s and the nation’s political history was over. Or so one had thought. But no, his cohorts like Surjewala would dance around him with deafening chants of “Congress revival”.