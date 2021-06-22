Officials' culpability over Spreading Covid

With the lockdown opening again, the realisation sets in that the second wave of the pandemic was a horrifying nightmare come true. India was in international eyes as it recorded lakhs of new infections and thousands of deaths every single day during the peak of the second wave. The sudden upsurge in cases saw hospitals filled and an acute shortage of oxygen beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and oxygen concentrators. What we also saw was people losing their loved ones. Everyday praying to not hear of another death.

Undoubtedly, to some extent, every individual has his share of responsibility to stay safe. However, the responsibility of the State and its various organs who have duty to manage and foresee the situation is much more. When the second wave reached peak, sadly the members of State organs instead of fulfilling their responsibilities committed some grossly negligent acts which entail criminal liability.

Here we examine the criminal liability of these State instrumentalities in the view of the conduct of super-spreader events, which directly stem out of maladministration.

Whether There Is Any Immunity Against Criminal Charges?

The answer is no. This can be inferred from a judgement of the Apex court wherein it has held that Council of Ministers are public servants within the meaning of Section 21 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and thus, offences defined under IPC apply equally to Council of Ministers as well as members of the Election Commission. However, this immunity is subject to a procedural requirement provided under Section 197 CrPC.

(i) Officials may be held liable under Section 336 and Section 269 of Indian Penal Code, 1860

A person who does any rash or negligent act which puts the human life or personal safety of others in danger can be punished under Section 336. A negligent act is one which is committed without taking reasonable and proper care as the circumstances required. Similarly, a rash act is one which a person commits with the consciousness that harm might be caused to someone by that act but still commits with the hope that it will not.

Now let’s see what happened in India. The mega event of Kumbh Mela Shahi Snan was allowed to take place without following Covid protocols where even Chief Minister of the state was seen without any mask. It was also reported that thousands took the bath in the Ganges without a mask and COVID-19 negative report. All this happened without taking any proper and reasonable care. These facts clearly make the case of a rash and negligent act which endangered the lives of an indefinite number of people.

Then came the political rallies. Most of the political leaders were found flouting the Covid protocols i.e., not wearing a mask. Election Commission forced the teachers and investigators to perform their duties without undergoing RT-PCR Tests. By the virtue of Section 32 IPC, commitment of an offence by performing an act is equivalent to commitment of offence by not taking any action. Thus, the act of members of the Election Commission of being mute spectators to the violations of covid protocols by political parties, makes them liable under Section 336 IPC read with Section 32 IPC.

Proceeding next, a person who commits any act even when he knows that he by that act may spread a disease which is dangerous to life is punishable under Section 269 IPC. It needs no explanation that officials knew that allowing these super spreader activities in the pandemic without following necessary Covid protocols led to the spread of this deadly disease.

It is also important to note here that the “doctrine of contributory negligence” i.e., that the victim too was negligent along with the accused does not apply to criminal cases. Thus, the defense that the people in rallies were themselves negligent would not be considered as a legitimate defense if the officials themselves were negligent under these Sections.

(ii) Officials can also be made liable under Sections 337, 338 and 304A IPC

Apart from the liabilities mentioned above, if it is proved that any person contracted the disease only from the place of rally or polling station, these officials can be made liable under Section 337 IPC. Further, if the level of infection was so high that it nearly endangered the life of that patient, the officials would be liable under Section 338 IPC. More severely, if it is proved that the person died due to the infection, the officials can be held liable under Section 304A IPC. In fact, the Allahabad High Court has taken judicial notice of the deaths of 135 persons who were on election duty during Panchayat elections in the state of UP due to Covid-19 because the social distancing norms were not followed at counting areas.

Conclusion

Clearly, facts show incidents of clear injustice to the people. The question arises what can be done? The apex court may take action on its own against the officials if it is of the opinion that injustice has been caused to public. Additionally, anyone can file a PIL in the Supreme Court under Article 32 or in High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution to remedy the injustice caused because of the deprivation of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The courts have now become chief social activists by taking interest in society’s issues of paramount importance and instituting legal actions against criminal acts taking place in the country to protect the rights of citizens. It’s time for courts to exercise that power in Covid-related negligence and wanton flouting of rules.

— Mayank Kohli is a practicing advocate at Delhi High Court, Ravi Singh Chhikara is a final year law student at Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi.